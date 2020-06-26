Arthur Compton, Jr.
1943-2020
"Your life was one of kindly deeds with beautiful memories left behind."
Mr. Arthur Compton, Jr. will receive guests Saturday, June 27, 2020, 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His Celebration of Life service will be attended privately. In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 26, 2020.