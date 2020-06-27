Arthur Wayne Haller
1944-2020
Arthur Wayne Haller, of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. A native of Angleton, Texas, he retired from the City of Houston with over 30 years of service.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX. A private funeral service will follow. Burial will be at Paradise South Cemetery in Pearland, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.