Arthur Haller
1944 - 2020
Arthur Wayne Haller
1944-2020
Arthur Wayne Haller, of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. A native of Angleton, Texas, he retired from the City of Houston with over 30 years of service.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX. A private funeral service will follow. Burial will be at Paradise South Cemetery in Pearland, TX.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Tears. You will always be dear to me. Rest in peace, my dear friend. J.Sullivan
JoAnne Sullivan
Coworker
