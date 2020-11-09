Arthur J. Sullivan
1946-2020
Arthur J. Sullivan, passed away on Saturday, the 7th of November 2020. He was 73 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in the Tuesday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 11th of November, at Geo H Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. The recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at five o'clock.
The Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 12th of November, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place, and for the health and safety of all attendees, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church is limiting attendance. Masks are required for entry and temperatures will be taken at the door. The church kindly requests that those who plan to attend arrive early as the doors will be locked promptly at ten o'clock.
The Rite of Committal is to follow, via escorted cortege, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Sullivan's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.