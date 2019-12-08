Home

St Luke's United Methodist Chr
3471 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Luke's United Methodist Church
3471 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Arthur Jansa Obituary
Arthur (Art) Milton Jansa, M.D.
1927-2019
Arthur Milton Jansa, M.D., died on November 28, 2019 at the age of 92 at his residence at Eagle Trace Assisted Living Facility in Houston, Texas. Information on Art's life may be found at Carnes Funeral Home website at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/arthur-milton-jansa-m-d A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Saint Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston TX. Memorials may be sent to 8417 Bluegate Street, Houston, TX 77025.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019
