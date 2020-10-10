Arthur Jay Daum
1930-2020
Arthur Jay Daum, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Arthur Jay, son of Sam and Dora Daum, was born in Houston on September 17, 1930. He was a graduate of San Jacinto High School and The University of Houston.
He met his wife Marian in high school on the beach in Galveston. They reconnected a few years later in Houston and began dating. They were married on May 3, 1953. Arthur was a member of the ROTC and served for 2 years as a lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. He retired after a long and successful career in accounting and MIS Development at Palais Royal.
Arthur gave of himself tirelessly as a volunteer to Congregation Emanu El and to Camp Young Judaea Texas in Wimberley. He and Marian spent many, many weekends at camp, doing everything from building maintenance to cooking for weekend retreats. The highlights of his CYJ career are the building of a canteen (which is still in use today) and an outdoor basketball pavilion. He also oversaw construction of the dam which helped create the lake at camp, loved and remembered by many campers and staff members.
Arthur is survived by his wife Marian, children Debbie (David) Gersh, Ann (Chris) Fisher and Steve (Suzie) Daum, grandchildren Jonathan (Julie) Garfunkel, Leah and Sam Fisher, and Josh and Jenni Daum, and his great grand daughter Nora Garfunkel.
His burial took place, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Emanu El Memorial Park.
The family suggests that donations in Arthur's memory may be made to Camp Young Judaea Texas (cyjtexas.org
), to be used towards the enhancement of CYJ and it's mission, a cause near to his heart.