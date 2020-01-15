Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
2826 Wheeler Ave
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
2826 Wheeler Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Jones


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Jones Obituary
Arthur "Art" Jones
1941-2020
Arthur "Art" Derenton Jones, 78, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in Pearland, Texas with his wife and daughter by his side. Art was born on June 6, 1941, to late Willie Lee Johnson and Roy Jones.
Art was a beloved husband and survived by his wife of 52 years, Beulah Jean Jones. He was a dedicated father to his children: Andreale Cage, Anthony(Denise), Allyson, Adrienne Hayes. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andre, Meagan, Ashley, Alex and Austin, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Celebratory and homegoing services will be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 2826 Wheeler Ave., on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Viewing will start at 10 AM and service will start promptly at 11 AM.
Interment will be held at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -