Arthur "Art" Jones
1941-2020
Arthur "Art" Derenton Jones, 78, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home in Pearland, Texas with his wife and daughter by his side. Art was born on June 6, 1941, to late Willie Lee Johnson and Roy Jones.
Art was a beloved husband and survived by his wife of 52 years, Beulah Jean Jones. He was a dedicated father to his children: Andreale Cage, Anthony(Denise), Allyson, Adrienne Hayes. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andre, Meagan, Ashley, Alex and Austin, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Celebratory and homegoing services will be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 2826 Wheeler Ave., on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Viewing will start at 10 AM and service will start promptly at 11 AM.
Interment will be held at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020