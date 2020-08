Arthur Hamilton Jones1926-2020Arthur Hamilton Jones, 93, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Aileen.A private family Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Fernando Ruata will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on August 22nd, 2020. For a more extensive story of his life, please refer to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website.In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Arthur's name to a charity of your choice