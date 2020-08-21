Arthur Hamilton Jones
1926-2020
Arthur Hamilton Jones, 93, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Aileen.
A private family Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Fernando Ruata will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on August 22nd, 2020. For a more extensive story of his life, please refer to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Arthur's name to a charity of your choice
.