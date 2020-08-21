1/1
Arthur Jones
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Arthur Hamilton Jones
1926-2020
Arthur Hamilton Jones, 93, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Aileen.
A private family Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Fernando Ruata will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on August 22nd, 2020. For a more extensive story of his life, please refer to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Arthur's name to a charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
