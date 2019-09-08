|
Arthur "Sonny" McKenna
1936-2019
Arthur McKenna, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, the 4th of September 2019, at Methodist Hospital. He was born on the 10th of October 1936, in Palestine, Texas.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, Texas in 1955 and then attended University of Houston. Arthur worked for HL&P for many years retiring in 1992 to enjoy life at his bay house in Palacios, Texas, fishing and shrimping.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Leonora Triolo McKenna, who was the love of his life; his daughter, Patricia McKenna Knobelock and husband Michael Knobelock; granddaughters Torrey Knobelock, Kally Knobelock Navarro and husband Joshua Navarro; one great grand daughter, Violet Navarro, whom he adored; and Arthur's loving in-laws of the Triolo family.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 9th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at half-past seven o'clock.
The funeral mass is to be celebrated at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 10th of September, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston, where Fr. R. Troy Gately, Pastor, is to serve as celebrant.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019