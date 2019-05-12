Home

Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 345-6061
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brookside Cypress Creek
Arthur Monaghan Obituary
Arthur E. Monaghan
1922-2019
Arthur Earl Monaghan "Monty", of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Monty was born February 22, 1922, in Houston, Texas, to William Henry Monaghan and Jewel Keltner Monaghan. Monty was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as a Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class. Monty is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, and his parents. Monty is survived by his three children. Daughter, Kathy Monaghan Phillips, son, Michael Wayne Monaghan (Betty), daughter, Patricia Monaghan Hugg. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, Texas 77095. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Brookside Cypress Creek, with graveside services to be held at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019
