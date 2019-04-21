Judge Arthur

Robert Hinojosa

1941-2019

Judge Arthur Robert Hinojosa passed away on Friday, the 5th of April 2019, in Houston. He was 78 years of age. Judge Hinojosa was born on the 17th of January 1941, to Arthur S. and Edna Jones Hinojosa.

A native Houstonian, the Judge graduated from San Jacinto High School and received his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin where he went on to complete his JD from UT Law School.

Robert was Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of Texas. Hinojosa was a former Judge of the 312th and 309th Judicial District Courts of Harris County, Family Law Division. Hinojosa also frequently spoke on family law topics at conferences and seminars throughout the state of Texas before his retirement.

Hinojosa served as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Houston and as Judge Advocate General Division of the U.S. Air Force. While in the service, Hinojosa was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service in the Viet Nam War.

He was a founding member of the Mexican American Bar Association of Texas and of the Mexican American Bar Association of Houston. Hinojosa also served as a Director of the Gulf Coast Legal Aid Foundation, Chair of the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee IV C, State Bar of Texas Hispanic Issues Section, the Houston Bar Association Judicial Poll Committee, and other many professional and community organizations.

A long-time member of Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry, Hinojosa was also a Board member of the St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital of Houston and an elected member of the Executive Board of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. He was a member of the Robert E. Lee Chapter De Molay and served as a past-president of the Southend Optimist Club of Houston.

He is survived by his beloved wife, of 49 years (it would have been 50 years this coming June), Patricia A. Hinojosa; his daughters, Victoria Lara Hinojosa and Alejandra Hinojosa Moll; his brother, Walter Hinojosa and his wife Sally; his brother-in-law, Larry Anderson and a host of nieces and nephews, including Joseph Anderson, who helped care for him during his long-term illness.

Friends are cordially invited to a reception with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 3rd of May 2019, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019, at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street in Houston, where the Rev. Liz Parker, Associate Rector, will officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the parish hall.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers during the services are Bruce Wolfson, Anthony Magdelano, Richard Viebig, Richard Chandler, Jason Peguero, Arthur Hinojosa, Charles Hinojosa, Joseph Anderson and Nik Hellriegel.

In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family is asking that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, memo: Angel Tree, 6221 Main St., Houston, TX, 77030; or to The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.

Please visit Judge Hinojosa's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.