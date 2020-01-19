Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Arthur Smith


1962 - 2019
Arthur Smith Obituary
Arthur G. Smith
1962-2019
Art Smith, born October 16, 1962 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, joined the gates of heaven on December 23, 2019 at the age of 57. Art surrounded himself in the scripture, the sounds from his guitar and his family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his two daughters, Samantha and Brielle; life partner, Peggy; mother, Waltha Smith; and brother, Jason. Just five days after Art passed, his father, Arthur L. Smith joined him in heaven.
A service will be held to celebrate Art's life on January 31, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mission of Hope in Art's name. To make a contribution or to find a more detailed version of this tribute, please visit www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
