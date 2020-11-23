Arthur Thomas, Jr.

1941-2020

Arthur Thomas Jr., baby of the family of nine, ladies' man, intellectual and expert on all things, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1941 in Leonville, Louisiana to Mary and Arthur J. Thomas Sr. He graduated from J.S. Clark High School in Opelousas, Louisiana, received a Bachelor's Degree from Harvard, and Master Degree from NYU. He worked for many years in Information Technology, and mentored many in Financial Literacy.

Arthur is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn H. Thomas, his parents, Mary and Arthur Thomas Sr.; two brothers Willie and Harry and two sisters Rose Mary and Dorothy. Arthur is survived by his daughter Cassandra Cotton, his grandson Tristan Murphy, his brother J.J. Thomas, his sisters Mary Gilliard, Lillian Thomas, and Elizabeth Lazard, and many nieces and nephews – all of whom he loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating his life Friday morning November 27, 2020 between 8-9:30AM for viewing at Bill Clair Family Mortuary 2603 Southmore Blvd Houston, TX 77004 and for the Rosary & Service at 10:30AM at St Mary's of the Purification Catholic Church, 3002 Rosedale St. Houston, TX 77004. Interment at Houston Memorial Gardens – Pearland TX



