Arthur Stewart Vandervoort III
1924-2019
Arthur Stewart Vandervoort III, affectionately known since childhood as "Buster," passed away peacefully at home at 95 years old, on November 19, 2019. Born in Dallas, Texas on November 3, 1924, Buster was predeceased by his brother, Kirkland Root Vandervoort, and his parents, Arthur Stewart Vandervoort, Jr and Mary Porter Kirkland Vandervoort. He graduated in 1943 from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and then proudly served as a United States Marine in the Pacific Theater of World War II. After the war, Buster attended the University of Texas and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Despite his attendance at UT, he always loved Texas A&M University, partly because of the Aggie Band, but mostly because his father played football there.
After college, Buster entered the insurance business, where he spent all his professional life. While in business, he crossed paths with many people who became personal friends. And Buster loved his friends. He loved visiting with them, telling stories to them, telling stories about them, and having a card game and a drink with them. He also loved playing golf at the Houston Country Club, hunting ducks at the Eagle Lake Rod & Gun Club, hunting dove and quail in South Texas, and catching trout and redfish along the Texas coast. When he was not outdoors, he was content watching football and golf, reading books, and almost completing crossword puzzles.
As much as Buster loved his friends and hobbies, what he loved most was his family, and he was so proud of all of them. He always had a glint in his eye, but it was a bit brighter when he was with family. He taught them how to cast a fishing rod, shoot a shotgun, shuffle cards, tell a story, mix a cocktail, and have a laugh. We miss him greatly, but though he is gone from here, he will not be forgotten, and we will see him again. He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 53 years whom he loved quietly and dearly; his daughter, Carlisle Vandervoort; his stepson, Les Clark and daughter-in-law Vaughan Clark; his daughter, Mary Stewart Krosby and son-in-law Bjorn Krosby; his son, Kirkland Vandervoort; his granddaughter, Mary Alex Krosby; his grandsons, Lyon Forage and wife Kara Forage, Neat Clark and wife Anna Laura Clark, Anderson Clark, and Lars Krosby; and his great-grandson, Garner Eddleman Clark. Details will be announced soon for a gathering of family and friends in early 2020. Please bring your stories, and your memories, of Buster.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019