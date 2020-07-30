1/
Arthur W. Jordan
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Arthur W. Jordan passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Benton Jordan and his father, J.W. Jordan.
He graduated from Alton, Illinois, High School and studied at St. Louis Christian College.
He is survived by three children, Jason Jordan, Jaime (Chuck) Carlson, and Travis Jordan. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Blanche Huff Jungers; two brothers, John Jordan of Grayson, KY and Jim Jordan of Dallas, TX; one sister, Carla Justus of Katy, TX; four grandchildren, McKenzie Carlson, Alexandria Jordan, Cristopher Jordan and Jared Jordan; and his great grandchildren, Raylan Sigler, Tobias, Natalie, and Luci Jordan.
A brief memorial service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Current Christian Church, 26600 Westheimer Parkway with Pastor Darren Walter officiating. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
Honoring Arthur's beloved wife, the family requests that any contributions be made to the Cancer Association of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Current Christian Church
