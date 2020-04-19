|
ARTHUR WALTER WALZEL
1920-2020
April 17, 2020, Arthur Walter Walzel entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Arthur was born August 9, 1920 in Wallis, Texas to Ernest and Stephanie Walzel. In 1942, Arthur enlisted in the U.S. Marines. Assigned to the Marine Photographic Squadron. He served as a radar and radio operator, rising to the rank of Master Technical Sergeant. Arthur's squadron photographed details of various islands planning for an invasion of Japan. Honorably discharged on April 3, 1946, he began a career of over forty years with Humble Oil & Refining Company, later Exxon Corporation, working in exploration then sales. Arthur married Dorothy Mae Kucera on January 10, 1947. The couple have two children – Rodney Blake Walzel and Diana Lynn Severance. After his retirement and Dorothy's death in 1987, Arthur kept her Avon business and won numerous awards for sales as the "Avon man"! On March 30, 1996, Arthur married Geraldean Akin and was always grateful for her special love and care for him in his later years.
Arthur always had a community spirit. For many years he was Republican chairman of his precinct. A founding member of Grace Bible Church of Houston, he served as elder for many years. Art had a passion to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all he met.
Arthur is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, his son-in-law Gordon Severance, brothers Victor and Gilbert Walzel, and sister Eleanor Hayden. He is survived by his wife Geraldean, his children Diana and Rodney and wife Terri, stepchildren Laura Martin and husband Brandon, Scott Akin and wife Stacey, sister-in-law Jocelyn Walzel, six grandchildren, and five great, grandchildren. A private burial service will be conducted at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Still Creek Ranch, a ministry Arthur long supported.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020