Artis Elaine Bernard

1934-2019

Artis Elaine Simonson Bernard of South Portland, Maine, passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 84. She was surrounded by her family and by the love she inspired over a lifetime dedicated to the authentic, the against-the-grain, the slow and the wondrous. Her playful sense of humor never left her, nor did the warmth that drew people to her everywhere she went.

Born in South Dakota on July 26, 1934 to Herbert and Alice Simonson, she married Dr. John Bernard in 1961. They lived, taught, and raised their family in Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Houston. While John taught English at the University of Houston Honors Program, Artis earned two Master's Degrees and taught part-time as well. Artis' passion for language and art took many forms, but first and foremost she was a poet. Her poems reflect her close observations of the natural world, inquisitive mind, and empathy for human complexities.

She is survived by her husband John, her brother Richard Simonson, her children Jenny Becca, Yael and Ben, and grandchildren Julian, Elwen, Oliver, Leo, Sage, and Indigo. A remembrance will be held in the garden at First Parish in Portland, Maine, on July 27, 2019, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cliff Island School or the Cliff Island Library, at Cliff Island, ME 04019.