|
|
Ashley Nicole Dudley
1986-2020
Ashley Nicole Dudley, expired (Thursday) April 2, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4-5p.m on (Friday) April 17, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Le LeFleur, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020