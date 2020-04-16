Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Paradise South Cemetery
Ashley Dudley


1986 - 2020
Ashley Nicole Dudley
1986-2020
Ashley Nicole Dudley, expired (Thursday) April 2, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4-5p.m on (Friday) April 17, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Le LeFleur, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
