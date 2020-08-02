Ashok Kumar Kalra
1940-2020
Dr. Ashok Kumar Kalra passed away in Houston, Texas, on July 10, 2020, at the age of 79. He was deeply loved.
An accomplished scholar, he received two Bachelor's degrees in Applied Geophysics and a Master's in Exploration Geophysics in India, plus a Master's degree in Isotope Geophysics from the University of British Columbia. Ashok received his Ph.D. in Engineering Geoscience from the University of California at Berkeley.
After his studies, Ashok moved to Brazil, met his wife, and had his daughter. The family later moved to the U.S., living in California and then Ohio, where he had his son, before moving to Oklahoma and Louisiana.
Ashok had an illustrious career. He was a Professor at the Federal University of Bahia, Ohio University, and the University of Southern Mississippi, carrying on his father's legacy in education. He worked for Amoco in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before moving to Slidell, Louisiana. Ashok retired from the Naval Oceanographic Office at NASA's Stennis Space Center, where he made multiple trips to sea to conduct research on oceanographic measurements and the use of sonar.
He then moved to Houston to be closer to his children. He attended his grandson's sports and school events, went to the gym and took yoga, tended to his fruit trees, cooked Indian food, and enjoyed fixing anything mechanical that might be broken. He and his grandson Jack have a tight bond, and he always had warm chocolate chip cookies ready for him.
A constant presence in his family's life, Ashok emphasized the importance of a good education and was rational in his thinking, modest in his accomplishments, and helpful to those in need.
Ashok is survived by his son, Steve Kalra, and also his daughter Sheila Kalra Watson, her husband Jesse, and their son Jack. In India, he is also survived by his sister Veena Nagpal and family, and his brother Sunil Kalra's family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Sunil.
A private memorial service was held at the Gurdwara Sahib of Southwest Houston. To express condolences, please visit www.millerfuneral.com/