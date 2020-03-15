Home

POWERED BY

Aubrey Nugara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aubrey Nugara Obituary
Aubrey Nugara
1943-2020
Aubrey Leonard Nugara, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2020, in Island Park.
Aubrey is survived by his wife, Lori Anne Nugara of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Mark (Keri) Nugara, Andrew Nugara, and Jonathan Nugara, all of Calgary, AB, Canada; sisters, Jenny Pompeus and Cheryl Nugara of London, England; and 3 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces in the UK.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aubrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -