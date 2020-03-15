|
Aubrey Nugara
1943-2020
Aubrey Leonard Nugara, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2020, in Island Park.
Aubrey is survived by his wife, Lori Anne Nugara of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Mark (Keri) Nugara, Andrew Nugara, and Jonathan Nugara, all of Calgary, AB, Canada; sisters, Jenny Pompeus and Cheryl Nugara of London, England; and 3 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces in the UK.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020