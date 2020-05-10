Audrey Haas Houser
1922-2020
Audrey Haas Houser, died peacefully at the age of 97 in her home, Monday evening, April 27, 2020, in Spring, Texas. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on November 21, 1922, to William Miles Haas and Zaida Morris Haas. Audrey was raised in Lynchburg along with her eleven siblings. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Red" Houser, on December 28, 1945, shortly after Red returned from his tour of duty in World War II. On January 1, 1946, the newlyweds moved to Texas to start their lives together and a loving marriage of 73 years. She devoted her life to faith, family, and friends. Along with her husband Red, Audrey was a dedicated member of Champion Forest Baptist Church. She was a beloved friend with many lifelong friendships. Audrey never forgot a birthday or failed to acknowledge a life event with a thoughtful, handwritten note. She always put her best foot forward and handled life with grace and good humor. Audrey will be remembered for her contagious smile, elegance, strength, and quick wit. Audrey's death was preceded by her son, Richard Truett Houser, Jr. and her husband, Richard Truett Houser, as well as 6 brothers
and 4 sisters. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Haas Wilson; children, Laura Houser Goebel and her husband Peter Luce Goebel, Thomas Steele Houser and his wife Kathleen Briones Houser, and daughter-in-law Melinda Arnold Houser; six grandchildren, the Rev. Richard Truett Houser III and his wife Patricia Muras Houser, Allison Houser Forester and her husband David Paul Forester, Anne Marie Abigail Houser, Jackson Luce Goebel, Maxwell Steele Houser, and Lauren Claire Goebel; and two great-grandchildren, Ellen Rae Houser, and Emmaline Charlotte Houser.
For more information on services please visit www. kleinfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.