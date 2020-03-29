|
|
Audrey "Voncile"
Porter Harvey Meushaw
1927-2020
Audrey "Voncile" Porter Harvey Meushaw, 92, of Hilltop Lakes, TX, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born to the late William Kenneth Porter and Rebecca Helena Erikson Porter, in Moss Point, Mississippi on September 25, 1927. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Grady (HG) Harvey, Jr. for 40 years and a loving mother to her two children.
Voncile is survived by her son and his wife, William (Bill) and Lisa Harvey. Voncile, known to her grandchildren as Mono, was the grandmother of Steven Izzat and wife Sarah (Houston), Chuck Izzat (Houston), Cody Harvey and wife Meghan (Waco), and Kendall Underwood and husband Bernard (St. Simon Island, GA); plus 3 great grandchildren, Mariam Izzat, Cade Harvey, and Landri Harvey.
Voncile was preceded in dead by her daughter, Marian Kay Harvey Izzat, brother, Kenneth Rudolph (Dot) Porter, and sister, Kristina "Spooky" Evon Porter Allen.
Her late grandfather, Ole H. Erickson, was born in Stavanger, Norway, and started his voyage to America in 1873 on ship Bark Valkyrien at the age of 18.
Voncile was employed as an Office Manager for Uncle Bens Rice in Houston, where she retired. She was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church of Houston, and later at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, TX. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cross-stitching, and her church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020