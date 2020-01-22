Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel
Katy, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel
Katy, TX
Audrey Jean Rose Thomas
1938-2020
Audrey Jean Rose Thomas, 81, of Katy, passed away on January 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with Rev. C. MacAlister "MAC" Vaughn officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
