Waddell's Riverside Funeral Directors
6938 Westover St
Houston, TX 77087
(713) 640-2100

Augerine Anderson


1933 - 2020
Augerine Anderson Obituary
Augerine C. Anderson
1933-2020
Augerine C. Anderson departed this life and received her reward.
She leaves to celebrate her life a loving husband of 70 years, Abner Anderson, Jr.; two children, Angela and Abner III. Three siblings Barbara Mosley, Patricia White and Donald Carter. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins, special children and friends.
Funeral Service Information: Place: Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Danny Davis, Pastor
2603 Anita
Houston, TX 77004
Time: Viewing - 10:00
Service - 11:00
Internment: Paradise South
The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to either the Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund or The Wharton Alumni and Ex Student Association (501 3c)
Waddell's Riverside
Funeral Directors
6938 Westover St.
Houston, TX 77087
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
