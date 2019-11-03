Home

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist
3471 Westheimer
Houston, TX
View Map
August Gerlach Jr.


1920 - 2019
August Gerlach Jr. Obituary
August Edwin Gerlach Jr. ("Ed")
1920-2019
August Edwin Gerlach Jr. ("Ed") passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019. He had 99 years of remarkable life.
Ed was born on Sept. 14, 1920 in Livingston, TX. He attended Texas A&M and Sam Houston State University, where he formed a widely acclaimed dance band. He and his band members directed an air force band during WWII, playing for wounded soldiers returning from combat.
After WWII, he traveled extensively with The Glenn Miller and The Hal McIntyre Bands. Years later he returned to Houston with wife Doris (deceased) and was given a position on the U of H music faculty. He formed a stage band which blossomed into one of the most in-demand dance orchestras. During this period he formed Gerlach Entertainment Inc., the largest booking agency in Texas. His orchestra regularly performed at numerous country clubs, hotel ballrooms such as The Rice Hotel and The Shamrock, corporate events, inaugural balls (George HW Bush '89) and often backed performers such as Bob Hope and Tony Bennett.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Becky McClain and Nancy Hoffman, grandchildren Christopher McClain(wife Caroline), Lisa Smith(husband Shane), Robin Edwards(husband Frank) and Rebecca Hoffman. Ed was blessed with six great grandchildren. All will miss their "Papa".
Ed was an adored husband, father, grandfather and all who knew him. His musical talent and joyful presence will be sadly missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sat. Nov. 23rd,, 11a.m.,at St. Luke's United Methodist located at 3471 Westheimer Houston TX 77027 in the sanctuary. A reception will follow and the last performance of The Ed Gerlach Orchestra.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Luke's Organ Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17, 2019
