Resources
August Thompson


1926 - 2019
August Thompson Obituary
Father August Louis Thompson
1926-2019
Father August Louis Thompson, a retired priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, Louisiana passed from this life on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Fr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eunice Thompson and siblings, Oswald Thompson, Bernard Thompson, Louis Thompson, Jr., and Margarette Robinson. He is survived by siblings; Marcelle Prevost, Marian Richardson, Lawrence Thompson (Dedriel) and Agnes Shirley Edwards; sisters-in-law, Verdie Thompson, Joyce Thompson and Agnes Thompson, along with devoted nephew Curtis Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation, Sunday, August 18, 2019, 5 – 7 pm, St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale Street, Houston, Texas.
Wake Service and recital of the Rosary will be Monday, August 19th, 5 - 8 pm, St. Francis Xavier Church Cathedral, 626 4th Street, Alexandria, Louisiana.
Fr. Thompson will lie in state at St Francis Xavier Church, 626 4th Street, Alexandria, Louisiana, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 8 - 9:50. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 10 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
