Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for August Trojanowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August Trojanowsky


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
August Trojanowsky Obituary
August Alois
Trojanowsky
1918-2019
August A. Trojanowsky, Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the age of 100 with his family by his side. The family will receive friends onTuesday at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am,Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with burial to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Remembrances may be left for the family at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now