August Alois
Trojanowsky
1918-2019
August A. Trojanowsky, Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the age of 100 with his family by his side. The family will receive friends onTuesday at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am,Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with burial to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Remembrances may be left for the family at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019