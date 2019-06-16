Home

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene
527 S. Houston Ave.
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Park
8801 Mansfield Rd.
Shreveport, LA
August Zeller


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
August Zeller Obituary
august zeller
1925-2019
August S. Zeller Jr., 93, formerly of Shreveport, LA., joined God the Holy Trinity June 11, 2019. He was born December 17, 1925 of the late August S. Zeller, Sr. and Genevieve Porath Zeller. An Army veteran of World War II, he later earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. He worked in the oil and gas industry his entire career. As the father of five, he later moved to Houston, TX., where he lived the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his aforementioned patents and grandson Jerry Gunn. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Smith Zeller and children Elizabeth A. Gunn and husband Phillip Gunn, Wendy E. Baimbridge and husband Larry Baimbridge, Diana Bishop, Jeffery A. Zeller and wife Brenda Zeller, Patrick G. Zeller and spouse Sabri Sansoy, grandchildren Aaron Calderon, Kody Gunn, and Meagan Zeller. Gus was an avid reader, specifically in the areas of history and Christianity. As a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus and 25 year member of St. Leo the Great Catholic church, he taught Christian education classes. A truly devoted Roman Catholic, he was one of the kindest men to ever have lived. Flowers may be sent to Brookside Funeral Home at 13747 Eastex Frwy. Houston, TX 77039. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, 6/17/19 followed by a Rosary from 7 – 8 p.m. Funeral Mass is 11 am, 6/18/19 at St. Mary Magdalene at 527 S. Houston Ave. Humble, TX 77338. Burial is 11 am 6/22/19 at Centuries Memorial Park located at 8801 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport, LA 71108.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019
