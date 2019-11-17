|
|
Augusta "Anne"
Winkler
1937-2019
Augusta "Anne" Winkler was born in Shreveport, Louisiana eight decades and one year ago to Harry Coker and Doris Augusta Woodham. She grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi with three sisters: Mary Glen, Woodie, and Harrie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Winkler, and her older son, Harry Winkler.
She leaves her life-long partner and wife Sheila Whitford, her younger son Jay Winkler and his fiancé Caprica Neal, daughter-in-law Tina Winkler, granddaughter Meggan Winkler, grandson Cayle Winkler, and great grandson Lucas Martinsen. Anne also leaves nieces Tracy and Teri, nephews Hunt and Jeff, and many great nieces and nephews. Of course, she also leaves her beloved Weimaraner, Mia.
Anne was a counselor with Houston Independent School District for 42 years. Her work at Hamilton Middle School and later CrossRoads touched many lives. After her retirement she worked at the Montrose Counseling Center with senior GLBTQs.
Anne was a member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston for many years. She dedicated her life to giving to others and volunteered at church, Bo's Place and the Women's Center.
Anne loved to walk her Weimaraners, travel, laugh, sing and tell stories to children. She lived a very full life.
The family wants to thank several Alzheimer care centers whose staff gave Anne exceptional care. Amazing Place and Sheltering Arms are two day-care centers that helped Anne continue her life while battling Alzheimer's. Special thanks to the nurturing people at Autumn Grove in the Heights whose care and compassion for Anne during her final months was unquestionably compassionate and loving.
A memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston at 5200 Fannin on November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Anne's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019