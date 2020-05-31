My deepest sympathy to the Gutierrez Menendez Family.
Augusto will remain in my heart. Unforgettable memories shared in Miami.
Dr. Augusto Gutierrez
1931-2020
Dr. Augusto Elio Gutierrez was born on May 7, 1931 in Corralillo La Villa, Cuba to Constantino Gutierrez and Solidad Gutierrez Molina. He was a beloved husband, father and physician that positively impacted many lives and brought joy with his exuberant laugh.
Augusto married his high school sweetheart, Florinda Menendez on November 3, 1957 in Cuba. Augusto graduated from University of Havana Medical School and specialized in radiation oncology at Instituto del Cancer de Havana. In 1961, he left Cuba as an exile, recertified his specialty and completed a residency in radiation oncology. He practiced as a radiation oncologist at Penrose Cancer Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, followed by M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas and ultimately was the head of radiation oncology at St Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas for 25 years. He was respected and honored by his peers and loved by his patients.
Dr. Gutierrez passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Katy, Texas at 89 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife, Florinda Gutierrez; his children, Jorge Gutierrez and his wife Nessa of Katy, Texas, Maria Probst and her husband Joseph of Katy, Texas, Alfredo Gutierrez and his wife Laurie of Houston, Texas, and Ana Price and her husband Mark of Fulshear, Texas; his grandchildren, Jessica Gutierrez, Haley Martisek and her husband Bryan, Justin Probst and his wife Brenna, Taylor Gutierrez, Travis Price and his wife Sarah, Bryce Gutierrez, Joshua Probst, Austin Price, Cody Price, Hudson Gutierrez, and Brooke Gutierrez; great-granddaughter, Angelica and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Constantino Gutierrez and Solidad Gutierrez Molina and sister, Elsa Gutierrez Cuello. He survived by his sister Deysi Perez and her husband Eugenio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy; a vigil service and rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church, in Katy. Entombment to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts can contribute to: CHRISTUS Foundation for Healthcare at CHRISTUSFoundation.org; Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy at ParentProjectMD.org; Comunidad Jesuita de Puerto Rico, in care of Urbanizaciòn Santa Maria, 1940, Calle Saùco, San Juan, PR 09927.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.