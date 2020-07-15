1/
Aurea Silvia Merino
1933-2020
Aurea Silvia Merino, 86, of Houston, TX passed away April 2, 2020. She was born in Tacna, Peru on July 31, 1933 to Leonardo and Maria Ramos. She was married to Gaston E. Merino for 61 years. Aurea Silvia had a career in Journalism for several newspapers and magazines. She was a member of AARP, various bible reading groups and charitable organizations and had a passion for poetry, music and dancing.
She was preceded in deadh by her mother (1981), her father (1986), her daughter Maria del Carmen (2006) and by her older brother Leonardo Augusto (2017).
She was survived by her husband Gaston E., her son Gaston J. and her daughter-in-law Shelley S., her grandchildren Daniel F. and wife Mallory K., Melissa A. and husband Vic. De L., Amanda P. and husband Dylan C.; her great grandchildren Liana J., Bridget A., Marly C., Ashlyn D., Daniel L., Johnatan G., Krystal A., and Sofia M.
All family, friends and acquaintances are cordially invited to the still pending memorial mass at St. Ciryl of Alexandria Catholic Church, July 29, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., 10503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77042.
Thanks, you for your assistance.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
