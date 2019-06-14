|
|
Austin Broussard
1937-2019
Your memory is our
keepsake with which we
will never part. God has you
in His keeping, we have you
in our heart.
Our brother, John Austin Broussard, peacefully entered into Eternal rest June 7, 2019
Remembering and cherishing his memory are his siblings, Rosalie Theresa Mouton, Joseph Alton Broussard and Mary Margaret Broussard and many other dear relatives and friends.
His parents, Eugene Broussard and Rose Broussard, siblings, Anthony E. Broussard, Raymond A. Broussard and George A. Broussard preceded him in death.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 2508 Clay St., June 15th, 10:30 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM. The recital of the rosary will be 10:00 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019