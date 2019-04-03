Services Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors 1010 Bering Drive Houston , TX 77057 (713) 789-3005 For more information about Austin Holliday Memorial service 2:00 PM in Friendship Court of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church 12955 Memorial Drive Houston , TX View Map Visitation Following Services in Wesley Hall Resources More Obituaries for Austin Holliday Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Austin Holliday

With great sorrow, we announce that Austin Roy Holliday, age 23, of Sugar Land, passed away on Wednesday, the 27th of March 2019. He was a beloved son, grandson, and brother whose light stopped shining far too soon and is missed beyond words.

Austin was born the 3rd child in the Holliday household and quickly learned how to use this "baby of the family" status to his advantage. Both brilliant and lovable, Austin could simultaneously hold his own with his siblings while insisting to his parents that, as the baby, certainly no blame could ever fall on him.

As a kid, Austin was forever on the hunt for the latest and greatest. He sought the coolest new toys, the newest video game consoles, and the trendiest clothes. He learned early that he could save his family (and Santa!) the time and expense of potentially buying the wrong gifts. It was much more efficient to ask for cash and buy them himself!

As a young man, Austin carried on the family tradition of being a sucker for cute animals. It was not a rare occasion for him to find a solo dog on the street and call his mom to drop what she was doing and help him find the owner. They bonded over their love of helping animals and the entire family would share in this joy through his entire life.

Through his elementary and middle school years, he developed a passion for Taekwondo, so much so that at age 15, he became one of the youngest ever awarded a level 4, 3rd-degree black belt. Austin developed a love of competition and athleticism that his family will forever remember, as well as the 11 years of deep friendships and dedication that brought him so much joy.

Starting in his late teens, Austin spent much time searching for his own path. This search led him to deepen his relationship with God, studying scriptures and working at Parkway United Methodist Church. It led him to learn more about himself as well as the world around him, experiencing both the good and the bad in his journey.

This time spent looking inward also allowed him to open up to the world about being gay. Coming out of the closet is never easy, even when surrounded by loved ones and friends. Austin's family will always admire him for having the strength to search within himself, and to be honest - in his own way - about the pain he experienced while trying to find his place.

Austin spent the last few years rediscovering some of his early interests by working at a number of well-known retail stores, quickly working up to management roles, and finally establishing himself as a personal banker at Wells Fargo. As a career, there were few roles more perfectly suited to Austin's intellect and compassion than managing money and helping others.

Austin was not only a loving family member but a loving father to his pup Ari, whom he doted over much as any new parent would their infant.

He is survived by his mother Denise and father Scott, his brother Colby, his sister Lauren, his grandmother Patricia, his precious dog Ari, and more loving family than can be counted.

Friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrance of Austin with the family from two o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 5th of April, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 6th of April, in Friendship Court of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in Wesley Hall.