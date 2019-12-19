|
|
Austin "Kruse" McClellan
1990-2019
The LORD giveth and the LORD taketh away. God blessed Rick and Stacy McClellan with a beautiful son, Austin Kruse McClellan born on April 5th, 1990. On December 15, 2019, Austin was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at the young age of 29. Austin was baptized on July 28, 1990 in Humble, Texas at Lamb of God Lutheran Church and confirmed at Living Word Lutheran Church in The Woodlands, Texas.
Austin was born in Houston and lived in Humble until 1998 when his family moved to the Woodlands. He recently moved back to Houston and was attending Lone Star College where he was interested in getting a degree in the medical field, so he could help others. Austin was a certified personal trainer. He helped many people obtain their health goals and he loved weightlifting. Growing up in The Woodlands, Austin played baseball, basketball, football, skateboarding and video games. He loved fishing with his Daddy and traveling to the beach with his family. Austin was a "gentle giant" with a huge heart and a beautiful soul.
Austin is survived by his parents, Roland Eric (Rick) and Stacy Kruse McClellan of The Woodlands, his sister, Kendall McClellan and Brett Alan Story of Los Angeles and sister, Devyn Autumn McClellan, and fiancé Eugene Lou, M.D. of Houston. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Walter Roland and Ann McClellan of The Woodlands. He is also survived by his girlfriend, and love of his life, Brittany Franks and his best friend Robert Cardenas and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Austin has joined his maternal grandparents Bill and Dawn Kruse and his uncle Matt McClellan in heaven. Austin will be forever missed.
The service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Lutheran Church, located at 9500 N. Panther Creek Dr., The Woodlands, Texas 77381.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. www.adaa.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019