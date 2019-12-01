|
Austin Michael Thomerson
1963-2019
Austin Michael Thomerson, 55, died tragically and unexpectedly on November 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born December 29, 1963 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jamie Edward Thomerson and Kathleen Armstrong Thomerson. A fifth generation Texan he enjoyed many summers on his grandparents ranch in Menard, Texas. Raised in Collinsville, Illinois, he was a 1982 graduate of Collinsville High School after which he moved to Texas and later attended the University of Houston. In the early 1990s, he was a member of the rock band, Sugar Shack. A true entrepreneur, he was well known in the guitar sale and repair business, first at the Rockin' Robin and later in his own store, Planet of Sound. He was predeceased by his father and is survived by his mother, Kathleen, his brother Eric, both of Austin, Texas, his sister Rachel Miller and husband Richard of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and their son Mason of Phoenix, Arizona. A private memorial service is planned for a later date in Menard, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to Music Doing Good, Nameless Sound or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019