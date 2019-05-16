Ava Dittman

1927-2019

Mrs. Ava Johnson Dittman, devoted and beloved wife to Dr. S.L. Dittman and matriarch to her family, passionate and beloved nurse, passed away May 15. 2019 at the age of 91 after a long, happy, and productive life. Mrs. Dittman was born on August 4, 1927, to Rufus and Annie Mae Johnson in Summerville, Georgia. After graduating at age 16 as the valedictorian of her high school class in Summerville, she attended Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in Atlanta. After graduating with a degree in nursing, she moved to New York, New York, to practice as a nurse at Goldwater Memorial Hospital. During the Korean War, she volunteered for and joined the United States Air Force Nursing Corps. Mrs. Dittman attained the rank of first lieutenant. She worked as a nurse at Yakota Air Force Base in Japan during the war. While stationed in Japan, Mrs. Dittman was the Air Force March of Dimes Queen of the Pacific. While stationed in Japan, she also met and married Dr. S.L. Dittman, who was then serving as a doctor and captain in the United States Air Force and stationed at Johnson Air Force Base in Japan.

Mrs. Dittman and Dr. Dittman returned from Japan in 1953 and moved to Houston where Dr. Dittman practiced medicine and Mrs. Dittman worked as his nurse until they retired in 2004. The Dittmans lived and practiced in the Memorial area of Houston for 57 years. The Dittmans raised three daughters and four grandchildren. Mrs. Dittman and Dr. Dittman celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2012. Dr. Dittman passed in October 2013.

The Dittmans never turned a patient away because of an inability to pay. In a time when most doctors had segregated waiting rooms, theirs was integrated. Relatives came frequently from around the country to spend time with them. Sol and Ava were loving and devoted to each other, their family and friends. Ava was a source of strength to her children. She was unflinchingly honest in her own well- mannered form, and was a role model to her family. She was extremely generous and contributed to the college funds of all of her grandchildren. She was always available to give her opinion and guidance through all of our lives. And we were always better because of her. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

Mrs. Dittman is survived by her three daughters: Penny Dittman Wilson, wife of Carl Wilson; Karen Dittman Page, wife of J.D. Page; and Donna Dittman; grandchildren: Stephanie Nicole Lesch, Ryan Lee Lesch, Jamie Ryan Wilson, and Aaron Page; nieces and nephews Larry Howard, husband of Connie Howard of Summerville, Georgia; Anna Howard, partner of Darlene Dickerson of Hayesville, North Carolina; Carol McCann, wife of Murray McCann, of Rome, Georgia; Kathy Zimmerman, wife of Stuart Zimmerman of Denver, Colorado; Dr. Gabriel Shapiro, husband of Rickie Shapiro of Dallas, Texas; Lynne Krug, wife of Gerald Krug of Creve Coeur, Missouri; Ruth Kullman, wife of Larry Kullman of New Orleans, Louisiana; Paula Jacobson of Memphis, Tennessee; Robert Shapiro and his partner Michael Mordeson and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the wonderful care givers who took such good care of her over the last 6 months. Thank you to Rose Vargas, Michelle Richardson, and Yvonne Fuentes. You were angels.

A private ceremony will be held at the Dittman Ranch in Cat Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Texas Children's Hospital. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019