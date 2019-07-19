|
|
Ava Ann Brecheen Duncan
1928-2019
Ava Ann Brecheen Duncan, born September 14, 1928, in Commerce, TX passed away on July 17, 2019, in Houston. She is the daughter of Ava Lee DeJernett and John Cameron Brecheen; granddaughter of Dr. W. B. DeJernett, pioneering physician in East Texas. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Duncan and Linda McDaniel; granddaughter, Lindsey Gumz; nieces and nephews, Nancy Reese, Joe Manning IV, Molly Carpenter, Jim Manning, Gay Taylor and Sally Tipton. A Memorial Service will be held at one o'clock, Saturday, July 20 at St. Philip's UMC, with Rev. Lisa Callaway officiating. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip's UMC or . A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019