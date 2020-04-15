|
|
Reverend Avis Blake - Thomas
1960-2020
The light of God surrounds us; The love of God enfolds us. Reverend Avis Blake-Thomas entered into Eternal Rest on April 12, 2020.
The Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. A walk-by visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. Her service will be attended privately and may be viewed through live stream starting at 11:00 A.M.: mabriemortuary.com/AvisThomas
In God's care, she leaves her devoted husband of 37 years, Allison (Al) Neal Thomas, II; loving daughter, Ashley Danielle Thomas; mother, Betty Richardson (Charlie); brother, Dwayne Blake (Vivian); her Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church family; many dear relatives and loyal friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Opened Bible Academy: 8524 Highway 6 North, Box #436, Houston, TX 77095, https://www.the-oba.org/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020