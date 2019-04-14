Home

Eickenhorst Funeral Services
1712 North Frazier Ste. 115
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 788-1145
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Willis First United Methodist Church
200 N Thomason St
Willis, TX
Banks Williams Obituary
Banks Boothe
Williams
1932-2019
Banks (86) passed away surrounded by his family after a brief illness. After retiring as a VP at Houston Shell and Concrete, Banks and Dorothy moved to Bentwater in Montgomery, Texas where he enjoyed golf. His other career was as a football referee. Starting in the 1960s in Pee-Wee, working up through High School, Southwest Conference and ultimately the NFL including Super Bowl 25.
Survived by wife of 62 years, Dorothy; children, Lisa Martinson (Clark), Bruce Williams (Julie) and Toni Abell; Big Daddy to his grandchildren, Wiley Robertson & Anna Martinson, Megan Williams Palisin (Robert), Christopher, Banks (Inge), Dakota & Sierra Williams, Randy & Sarah Abell and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Williams (Karen); and sister-in-law, Imogene Bowen. Banks' life was filled with family, friends, football, faith and golf. He approached life as an athlete, he worked hard at all things that were important to him, especially his relationships. If you were with him, he made you feel as if you were his favorite. Banks was our favorite.
A celebration of Banks' life will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Willis First United Methodist Church, 200 N Thomason St, Willis, TX 77378. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Willis First United Methodist Church or . Those desiring to post tributes or memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
