Barbara Reed Adair

1929-2020



Barbara Reed Adair

Barbara Adair was born on January 24, 1929, the third of three children, in Houston, Texas to George and Gladys Reed, and died peacefully on June 15, 2020.

One of Barbara's cherished childhood experiences was a summer at Camp Arrowhead for Girls in Hunt, TX, in 1944. Barbara graduated from Austin High School in Houston in 1946, where she was a proud bagpiper in the Scottish Brigade. She then entered Texas State College for Women (TSCW) in Denton, where she graduated with degrees in both English and Journalism in 1950. While there she served as editor of the college yearbook, the Daedalian. Attending the "sister school" for Texas A&M led Barbara to spending a great deal of time on the A&M campus, where her brothers also attended. She met her college sweetheart, Ben Adair, on the train between Houston and College Station, and they were married on September 9, 1950. They then began a 4-month honeymoon while Ben finished his degree at the University of Texas in Austin.

While raising four children, Barbara also spent time as a substitute teacher before joining Oppermann and Associates Realtors. Barbara was frequently in the "Million Dollar Club," an honor given to those with exceptional home sales. She continued as a realtor with other agencies after Mr. Oppermann retired, and at one point operated her own agency. With so many years as a Realtor, Barbara listed and sold many of the same houses several times. Her tireless work with clients kept her busy with referrals for decades.

Living in the Meyerland subdivision since 1956, Barbara and Ben were involved with many civic activities. St. Thomas Episcopal Church was one of the first and most important to them, with leadership of the Fall Fair and Women's Board among others. Both were active in many activities with their four children. Barbara served as Treasurer and Den Mother of the Cub Scouts and wrote a column called The Meyerlander in the newspaper about news in the neighborhood. Barbara and Ben also served in Meyerland's Precinct 176 as Election Clerks, Precinct Chair and Election Judge for over 50 years. They also were active in alumni activities for both their own colleges and their children's, including Barbara being President of the Houston Aggie Moms Club. Barbara and Ben accrued about 10,000 hours each as volunteers with MD Anderson's Children's Art Project over a period of 11 years. Barbara and Ben were named Volunteers of the Year at the Project. Barbara and Ben travelled all 50 states and many countries together over the years as well.

Barbara and Ben were true partners and still sweethearts after more than 67 years of marriage. They would say, "We represented that remark."

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Adair, her son, William B. "Bill" Adair (earlier "Bud Adair"), her parents, George and Gladys Reed, and her brothers, George Reed Jr. and Richard (Dick) Reed. She is survived by three children, Marshall Reed Adair and wife Gloria Dawn Adair, Edward Brian Adair and wife Shareen Adair, Rebecca Maree Adair Beloney and husband Charles "Chuck" Beloney, daughter-in- law Eileen Adair, grandchildren Michael Reed Adair, Chelsea Maree Downey, Davis Mitchell Downey, Austin Reed Adair, Tristan Tyler Adair, great-grandchildren Addison Claire Adair and Aiden Reed Adair, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Rhonda Sylvester who served as caregiver for both Barbara and Ben. She provided them with limitless love, care and devotion through their final years, improving their lives tremendously. Both Barbara and Ben loved her dearly.

No formal service will be held, but the family asks that those who knew her take time to remember her, each in their own way, as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and loyal friend and colleague. Contributions to St. Thomas Episcopal Church are appreciated.



