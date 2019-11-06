|
Barbara Ann Murray
1928-2019
Barbara Ann Murray, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1928 to Creighton and Ethel Buie in Waxahachie, TX where she was raised on the family farm until moving to Houston after WWII. In 1947, she married John Alfred Murray, her husband of 50 of years. Barbara, along with her husband founded Teal Construction Company where she enjoyed many years working as a partner in the family business. In her free time, she enjoyed weekends with her son at their fishing cabin at Carancahua Bay and later in life, with their granddaughter, at their pecan farm in Bastrop county where they raised Angus cattle and tended to their pecan orchards. Barbara lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures by spending time with her family, reading hundreds of books and raising her beloved animals, which included her two Golden Retrievers, two Grand Champion German Shepards, and several cats, just to name a few.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Creighton and Ethel Buie, brother Mid Buie, and husband, John Alfred Murray. She is survived by her son, John Alfred Murray Jr. (Liz), granddaughter Kelsey Murray (Ryan Haun), and nephews Creighton and Tommy Buie. Barbara and her family are especially grateful to Beverly Norena, who cared for her for 18 years and shared a very special bond. Beverly's love and help, along with her sister and mother are greatly appreciated. A private service for the family will be held on Thursday at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019