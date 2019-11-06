Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Murray


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Murray Obituary
Barbara Ann Murray
1928-2019
Barbara Ann Murray, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1928 to Creighton and Ethel Buie in Waxahachie, TX where she was raised on the family farm until moving to Houston after WWII. In 1947, she married John Alfred Murray, her husband of 50 of years. Barbara, along with her husband founded Teal Construction Company where she enjoyed many years working as a partner in the family business. In her free time, she enjoyed weekends with her son at their fishing cabin at Carancahua Bay and later in life, with their granddaughter, at their pecan farm in Bastrop county where they raised Angus cattle and tended to their pecan orchards. Barbara lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures by spending time with her family, reading hundreds of books and raising her beloved animals, which included her two Golden Retrievers, two Grand Champion German Shepards, and several cats, just to name a few.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Creighton and Ethel Buie, brother Mid Buie, and husband, John Alfred Murray. She is survived by her son, John Alfred Murray Jr. (Liz), granddaughter Kelsey Murray (Ryan Haun), and nephews Creighton and Tommy Buie. Barbara and her family are especially grateful to Beverly Norena, who cared for her for 18 years and shared a very special bond. Beverly's love and help, along with her sister and mother are greatly appreciated. A private service for the family will be held on Thursday at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -