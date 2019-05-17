Sister Barbara Anne Osterhaus, C.V.I.

1938-2019

Sister Barbara Anne Osterhaus, C.V.I., a native Houstonian, was born on September 7, 1938 and died on May 14, 2019. Growing up in the Heights, she attended All Saints School and Incarnate Word Academy. She entered the Congregation of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, Houston, on September 8, 1956.

Sister received her B.A. and MRE degrees from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. She served as an elementary school teacher in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for nineteen years after which she moved into ministry to the deaf, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. In 1977, she became the director of Deaf Apostolate in the Diocese of Beaumont. During her subsequent 20 years ministry in that diocese, she served as secretary for the Office of Religious Education, the Office of Worship and the Tribunal. Upon her retirement in 2013, she returned to the Motherhouse in Houston and continued to serve the Community wherever needed. She was a member of the Congregational Leadership Team from 2014-2018.

Sister Barbara Anne had a kind, gentle spirit that endeared her to others. She put a high priority on caring for others in simple, concrete ways. She was a most welcoming and happy person always enjoying family gatherings and time with friends. Never taking herself or life too seriously, she had a humorous way of expressing her views. She was faithful and loving to God, her community, family and friends. She will be missed.

Sister Barbara Anne was preceded in death by her parents Theodore J. and Agnes Osterhaus, two brothers and two sisters. Her survivors include sisters, Agnes McGray and Helen Matula and brother, Jimmy Osterhaus and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., followed by the Wake Service at Incarnate Word Convent, 3400 Bradford Street, Houston, Texas, 77025. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the convent chapel with Rev. Msgr. Michael Jamail, celebrant, from the Diocese of Beaumont. Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford Street, Houston, TX, 77002. , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary