Barbara Anne Razner Winters
1929-2020
Barbara Anne Razner Winters passed away peacefully in Houston on Tuesday, the 11th of August 2020, and has been reunited with her loving husband of 67 years, William Lewis Winters Jr. MD. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Barbara was a native of Stevens Point, Wisconsin and the oldest of four children born to Edmund and Dorothy Razner. After graduating from Northwestern University in Chicago (School of Communications), she and a classmate moved to Portland, Oregon where Barbara taught children with learning disabilities in the Portland school district. This same classmate married after one year in Portland. It was at that wedding, as a bridesmaid, where Barbara met her future husband who was serving as a groomsman. From that moment on they knew they would spend the rest of their lives together. Barbara and William (Bill) Winters were married on the 30th of May 1953, after Bill graduated from Northwestern Medical School. The couple moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where Barbara joined the Devereaux School for Exceptional Children as a teacher. She worked there for three years until the first of their three sons was born.
In 1968, Barbara and her family moved to Houston, Texas where her husband accepted an invitation from the Chapman Group to continue his career as a staff cardiologist at Houston Methodist Hospital. Over the next fifty years Barbara was fully engaged in caring for her family, and she traveled the world with her husband to national and international cardiology conferences. In Houston, Barbara participated in the Baylor College of Medicine Wives Organization, The University of Texas Nursing Partners Organization, The English Speaking Union and activities with the Houston Consular Corp. Barbara remained a lifelong supporter of her Northwestern Sorority, Pi Beta Phi.
Through it all, her primary goal was the preservation of a healthy, happy and God loving family and for her children to become the best they could become. Barbara was blessed with three sons, five grandchildren and one great grandchild who all loved her dearly and called her by her adopted name "Babby". Babby was an exceptionally happy person whose motto, in times of adversity, was "smile and carry on".
Barbara is survived by her son Christopher his wife Marilyn and their children Christopher and Andrew, her son William his wife Mary, and their children Gracey, her husband Christopher M. Howey and their son Hudson Robert Howey, William L. Winters, III, and Mary Kerr Winters, and her son, Scott and his partner Alex Morua. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn A. Pardee and brother Thomas H. Razner. She was predeceased by her, father Edmund Razner, mother Dorothy Razner, brother Robert J. Razner and her loving and devoted husband of 67 years William Lewis Winters Jr. MD.
Her family wishes to thank the wonderfully attentive and loving caregivers, Dorothy Hall, Maria Orellano, Amie Robinson, Vicki Smith, Latasha Washington, La Donna Williams and Mary Williams, and all who unselfishly cared for Barbara for many years.
The family will gather at a later date for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions in her name be directed to the Winters Family Distinguished Centennial Chair in Cardiovascular Education in Honor of Christopher, William and Scott Winters, c/o Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384 Houston, TX 77210-4384; or to First Presbyterian Church of Houston, 5300 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004.
