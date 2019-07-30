Home

Services
Katy Bible Church
2500 Avenue D
Katy, TX 77493
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Katy Bible Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Katy Bible Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookside Memorial Park Cemetery
Houston, TX
View Map
Barbara Briles


1930 - 2019
Barbara Briles Obituary
Barbara Ann Briles
1930-2019
Barbara Ann Briles was born on August 14, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Julian and Bessie Hamilton Blount. On June 7, 1947, she married Robert Nathan Briles. Barbara has lived in Katy since 1972, where she was a member of the Katy Bible Church. She was also very active and volunteered at the Fussell Senior Citizen Center, AARP, and her church. She loved sending cards to people and helping others.
Barbara Briles passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Katy, Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Floyd N. Briles of Spring and Julian F. Briles and his wife Barbara of Katy; sister, Margaret Mehr and her husband Louis of Katy; grandchildren, Heather, Stefanie, and Michelle; and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Katy Bible Church, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 with Rev. Matt Mancini and Rev. Ron McDonnel officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Brookside Memorial Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Katy Bible Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 30, 2019
