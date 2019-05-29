Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600, Brinkman St.
Houston, TX
Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX
Barbara Bugaj Obituary
Barbara Bugaj
1925-2019
Barbara Francis Bugaj, 93, of Houston, TX passed away on May 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ernest Bugaj. Her visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600, Brinkman St. Houston, TX. Burial will be at 1:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
