|
|
Barbara Carter Byerly
1932-2020
Barbara Carter Byerly passed through death to eternal life on Feb. 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Barbara was born on June 10, 1932, in Gilmer, Texas, to Shelton W. and Margaret Carter. Her father worked in the oil patch and they moved frequently as she grew up. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1950. She was married for 57 years to James A. Byerly, a chemical engineer for Shell Oil Company who died in March of 2008. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by three sons, James and his wife Christine, John and his wife Lacy, Bob and his wife Deirdre. She had five grandchildren, Stephen and his wife Christina, Michael and his wife Laurie, Joel and his wife Keeley, Drew and his wife Jenny, and Tara. There are four great grandchildren, Kate, Caleb, Levi and Josiah. She is also survived by her brother Richard. W. Carter and his wife Helen, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a multitude of friends.
Barbara was active in Christian ministry for many years all around the globe. She served on the Board of Directors of Aglow International from 1983-1997. She was President of Aglow U.S. from 1994-1998. She served as a Director of Prayer for the World Prayer Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 1998-2000. She also served on the National Day of Prayer Committee, with Mission America 2000, and with the Board of United Church Women. She was the author of the book, "Miracles Happen When Women Pray."
Barbara lived her life to serve the Lord she loved and touched the lives of many around the world. She was a true woman of prayer and will be deeply missed. Memorial services will be held in the Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay, Houston, Texas on Sat. March 7th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to (i) Somebody Cares, American/Int'l, P.O. Box 925308, Houston Texas 77292-5308, or at www.SomebodyCares.org, or (ii) Brookdale Hospice, 5600 S. Quebec St., Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020