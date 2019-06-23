Barbara Cecil

1943-2019

It is with great sadness that the Cecil family announces the death of Barbara Barker Cecil at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Cecil. Born in Lawton, Oklahoma, and raised in Abilene and Houston, Texas. Barbara graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Marketing and Advertising, and a minor in English.

Barbara held a passion for animals, especially dogs, and devoted a great deal of her time to training and teaching dog obedience, agility, and nosework, writing several books and countless magazine articles on the subject. She was also active in Pomeranian rescue for many years.

She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her humor, and her fierce love and support for her children, grandchildren, and her many dogs.

Barbara also enjoyed researching her family's genealogy, and all things Houston sports.

She leaves behind her children, James Lee Cecil Jr. and his wife Lakay, Randy Cecil, Cindy Cecil Deleon and her husband, Jesse, as well as four grandchildren, Brendan and Cayden Cecil, and Luke and Sophie Deleon. She is also survived by her brothers, Greg, Brent, and Kent Barker.

A family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SecondChancePoms.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary