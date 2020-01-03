|
|
BARBARA HIGHTOWER CLAY
1952-2019
was born in La Marque, Texas on July 26, 1952 and passed on December 25, 2019. She will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and all who knew and loved her.
All Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 6430 Court Rd. (77053); Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020