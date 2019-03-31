Barbara Colonnetta

1940-2019

Barbara Ann Colonnetta, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Barbara was a native Houstonian, born on February 28, 1940 to the late Elaine and Sam Danna. She grew up on the North side, attending Christ the King School and Reagan High School, where she was a member of the Red Coats Drum and Bugle Corps. She worked at the Bank of Southwest and the Sagemont Gift Store, and was a volunteer at Southeast Memorial Hospital. Barbara was a member of the Ladies of Sacred Heart. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Danna, Sr. and sister-in-law Marie Anna Danna. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Joseph V. Colonnetta, Sr.; sons Joseph V. Colonnetta, Jr. and wife Kimberly, and John D. Colonnetta and wife Melissa; and grandchildren Michael and wife Maggie, Lucy, Damon, Anthony, John and Katherine. Barbara is also survived by her brother Michael Danna, Sr. and wife Frannie; sisters-in-law Rosalie Melia and Mary Ann Raia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to thank Lake House on Dixie, the assisted living facility that cared for her, and The Traditions Health Care, who provided hospice care. We are especially grateful to Anna and Carolyn, the hospice nurses who cared for Barbara in her final days. Visitation will be on April 2 from 5-9 pm, with the Rosary at 7, at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster. Funeral Mass to be said at 10:30 am on April 3 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd, Houston with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Ave., Houston, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the Colonnetta family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary