Barbara Ann Cox

1949-2020

Barbara Ann Cox, started her life in Saginaw, Michigan in 1949 on the 27th day of February. She passed away 26th day of October 2020 with her family and loved ones all around her pouring out love and well wishes to help carry her to the next leg of her journey. She was a Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Friend; everyone who knew her addressed her by one of these titles and she wore them all proudly and as naturally as we wear sweaters in the fall. She was always ready to lend a hand, a shoulder to cry on, a warm meal or even just a cup of coffee. The glue that held this beautifully, crazy, family together. All were welcomed into her home with loving arms. Though she will be missed by many, she will never be truly gone, as are none that are deeply loved. Her memory will carry on in those she has touched.

Barbara is survived by her husband Stacy, daughter Sonia, sons Danny, Gilbert and Dustin. Her grandchildren; Alexandra, Elizabeth, Josie, Danny, Xander and great grandson, River. Brothers Brian and Bruce, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless loved ones too numerous to list.



